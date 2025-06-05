Scotts Miracle-Gro Reiterates Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), a provider of consumer lawn, garden and pest control products, Thursday said it has reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for the year to be at least $3.50, a 53% increase from last year. On average, 11 analysts expect earnings of $3.47 per share for the year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro sees full-year EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the range of $570 million to $590 million.

"The strong consumer takeaway, along with the pace of retailer replenishment thus far in the third quarter, solidifies our confidence in the full-year guidance. Delivering on our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow targets will enable us to exit 2025 with a significantly improved debt position that will put us on a path to realize our goal of getting leverage below 3.5 by the end of fiscal 2027," said Chief Financial Officer Mark Scheiwer.

