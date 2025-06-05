Markets
SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Reiterates Annual Outlook

June 05, 2025 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), a provider of consumer lawn, garden and pest control products, Thursday said it has reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for the year to be at least $3.50, a 53% increase from last year. On average, 11 analysts expect earnings of $3.47 per share for the year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro sees full-year EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the range of $570 million to $590 million.

"The strong consumer takeaway, along with the pace of retailer replenishment thus far in the third quarter, solidifies our confidence in the full-year guidance. Delivering on our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow targets will enable us to exit 2025 with a significantly improved debt position that will put us on a path to realize our goal of getting leverage below 3.5 by the end of fiscal 2027," said Chief Financial Officer Mark Scheiwer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.