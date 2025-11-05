Scotts Miracle-Gro Q3 Loss Narrows, But Sales Decrease

(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), a marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products, reported a narrower loss for the third quarter of 2025, despite a decline in sales, driven by lower cost of sales and reduced impairment, restructuring, and other expenses. Results beat analysts' view.

Net loss fell to $151.8 million, or $2.63 per share, from $244.0 million, or $4.29 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net loss improved to $113.1 million, or $1.96 per share, compared with $131.5 million, or $2.31 per share, last year.

On average, 9 analysts expected a loss of $1.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating loss narrowed to $150.1 million from a loss of $216.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $81.6 million, improving from a $97.2 million loss last year.

Net sales decreased 7% to $387.4 million from $414.7 million in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate stood at $396.75 million.

Scotts Miracle-Gro shares were last trading at $56.47, up 3.67%.

