Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Cash Dividend of $0.66 per Share

Scotts Miracle-Gro announced a cash dividend of $0.66 per share, payable June 6, 2025.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has announced a cash dividend of $0.66 per share, which will be distributed to shareholders on June 6, 2025, for those on record by May 23, 2025. As the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products, ScottsMiracle-Gro reported approximately $3.6 billion in sales and features well-known brands such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho®. Additionally, its subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, specializes in products for indoor and hydroponic growing. For more information, the company's website and contact details for investor and media inquiries are provided.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.66 per share, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is a positive indicator of the company’s financial health and profitability, with approximately $3.6 billion in sales.

The company's brands, including Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho®, are recognized as market leaders, reinforcing the company's strong position in the lawn and garden care industry.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the dividend announced by Scotts Miracle-Gro?

Scotts Miracle-Gro announced a cash dividend of $0.66 per share for its shareholders.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Who is eligible for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of record as of Friday, May 23, 2025, are eligible for the dividend payment.

What are the main brands of Scotts Miracle-Gro?

Scotts Miracle-Gro's main brands include Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho®.

How can I contact Scotts Miracle-Gro for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, contact Brad Chelton at brad.chelton@scotts.com or call (937) 309-2503.

$SMG Insider Trading Activity

$SMG insiders have traded $SMG stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERSHIP, L.P. HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 212,050 shares for an estimated $15,269,042 .

. JAMES HAGEDORN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 161,101 shares for an estimated $11,603,421 .

. ROBERT HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,550 shares for an estimated $8,100,353 .

. NATHAN ERIC BAXTER (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,359 shares for an estimated $856,097 .

. CHRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (EVP & Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,568 shares for an estimated $255,115 .

. BRIAN E SANDOVAL sold 1,513 shares for an estimated $99,645

$SMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $SMG stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products as well as a leader in indoor and hydroponic growing products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable on Friday, June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Friday, May 23, 2025.









About ScottsMiracle-Gro









With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.







For investor inquiries:







Brad Chelton





Vice President





Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations





brad.chelton@scotts.com





(937) 309-2503





For media inquiries:





Tom Matthews





Chief Communications Officer





tom.matthews@scotts.com





(937) 844-3864



