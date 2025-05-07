Bitcoin Magazine



Scotland’s Lomond School and Saifedean Ammous Launch New Bitcoin Scholarship Program

In a bold new step blending education and Bitcoin innovation, Lomond School has announced the launch of the Satoshi Scholarships, a first-of-its-kind Bitcoin-powered scholarship initiative, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The announcement comes alongside a strategic partnership with renowned economist Dr. Saifedean Ammous to develop an Austrian economics curriculum for students.

The independent co-educational day and boarding school, already known as the first in the world to accept Bitcoin for tuition, is now offering 21 two-year boarding scholarships and 21 two-year day scholarships—fully covering the school’s prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) programme. Each scholarship is designed to empower students with a passion for economics, innovation, and critical thinking, regardless of their background.

“The response from the Bitcoin community since announcing our acceptance of Bitcoin for fees has been phenomenal,” said Claire Chisholm, Principal of Lomond School, during an appearance on Jordan Walker’s Bitcoin Collective Podcast. “The scholarship programme seemed like the natural next step. With Dr. Ammous backing our curriculum and the introduction of our scholarship programme, I invite committed supporters to join us as benefactors and help shape the next generation of economic thinkers.”

Beyond scholarships, the school is also launching a new economics curriculum in collaboration with Dr. Ammous, best known as the author of The Bitcoin Standard. The initiative will emphasize Austrian economics, sound money, and the ethics of financial liberty.

“The future of freedom and prosperity depends on the next generation understanding sound economics,” said Dr. Ammous. “With this partnership, we aim to plant the seeds of long-term thinking and financial literacy early in life. I am delighted to work with Lomond School on this incredibly exciting project.”

The curriculum will complement Lomond’s already progressive learning model, with hands-on Bitcoin integration. Students will explore decentralized finance principles, interact with Bitcoin mining hardware donated to the school, and gain practical understanding of monetary systems beyond the traditional classroom.

Lomond School said it is actively seeking 43 founding benefactors—one for each scholarship and the flagship sponsor package. As Chisholm put it: “Be one of the 43 to shape the future — where education meets innovation, and where Austrian economics takes root in the classroom. Help us change the world from Helensburgh.” Those interested can learn more or express interest by contacting bitcoin@lomondschool.com.

