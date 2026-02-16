Scotiabank Upgrades Warner Music Group (WMG)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Warner Music Group (NasdaqGS:WMG) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.05% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Warner Music Group is $38.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 30.05% from its latest reported closing price of $29.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Music Group is 7,698MM, an increase of 11.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Music Group. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMG is 0.21%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 177,872K shares. The put/call ratio of WMG is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,645K shares representing 11.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,445K shares , representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 88.10% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 13,153K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,280K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 22.71% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 11,995K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 7,854K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,915K shares , representing a decrease of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 17.05% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 6,250K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,000K shares , representing a decrease of 28.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.