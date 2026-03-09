Scotiabank Upgrades Verizon Communications (VZ)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.32% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Verizon Communications is $51.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 0.32% from its latest reported closing price of $51.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Verizon Communications is 142,209MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is an decrease of 767 owner(s) or 18.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZ is 0.37%, an increase of 24.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 2,903,616K shares. The put/call ratio of VZ is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 116,571K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,719K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%.

Geode Capital Management holds 102,633K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,765K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 51.79% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 57,873K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 53,811K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,284K shares , representing a decrease of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 44,370K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,266K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 81.33% over the last quarter.

