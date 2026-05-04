Scotiabank Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.66% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Toronto-Dominion Bank is $106.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $99.68 to a high of $116.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.66% from its latest reported closing price of $106.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Toronto-Dominion Bank is 61,577MM, a decrease of 6.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. This is an decrease of 136 owner(s) or 14.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TD is 0.32%, an increase of 21.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 810,067K shares. The put/call ratio of TD is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 121,338K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143,471K shares , representing a decrease of 18.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 87.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 69,778K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,780K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TD by 6.45% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 38,666K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,831K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TD by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 37,597K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,612K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 37.25% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 32,290K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,092K shares , representing an increase of 31.58%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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