Scotiabank Upgrades Prologis (PLD)

Fintel reports that on January 14, 2026, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.43% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prologis is $134.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $153.30. The average price target represents an increase of 3.43% from its latest reported closing price of $130.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prologis is 7,790MM, a decrease of 14.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLD is 0.69%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 1,020,803K shares. The put/call ratio of PLD is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,455K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,747K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,790K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,255K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,339K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,754K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 25,333K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,649K shares , representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,673K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,417K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 0.29% over the last quarter.

