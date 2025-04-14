Scotiabank Upgrades Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.64% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Osisko Gold Royalties is $21.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.45 to a high of $28.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.64% from its latest reported closing price of $22.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Osisko Gold Royalties is 277MM, an increase of 44.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Osisko Gold Royalties. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OR is 0.39%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 162,039K shares. The put/call ratio of OR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 22,486K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,341K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 16,854K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,102K shares , representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 17.24% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,821K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,523K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,035K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,018K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 1.85% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,682K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,129K shares , representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 140 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

