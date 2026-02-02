Scotiabank Upgrades Mosaic (MOS)

Fintel reports that on February 2, 2026, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.36% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mosaic is $33.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.36% from its latest reported closing price of $27.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mosaic is 13,359MM, an increase of 12.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is an decrease of 164 owner(s) or 11.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOS is 0.19%, an increase of 16.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 332,971K shares. The put/call ratio of MOS is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,233K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,031K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,186K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,855K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 89.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,998K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,830K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 22.27% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,447K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing an increase of 86.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 50.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,416K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,217K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 52.92% over the last quarter.

