Scotiabank Upgrades FirstService (FSV)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for FirstService (NasdaqGS:FSV) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.21% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for FirstService is $162.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $155.18 to a high of $169.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.21% from its latest reported closing price of $164.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FirstService is 4,227MM, a decrease of 22.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstService. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSV is 0.33%, an increase of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 36,513K shares. The put/call ratio of FSV is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,964K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,529K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,475K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing an increase of 50.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 92.65% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,424K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 40.06% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,223K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares , representing a decrease of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 3.34% over the last quarter.

