Scotiabank Upgrades Black Hills (BKH)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.13% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Black Hills is $69.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 3.13% from its latest reported closing price of $67.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Black Hills is 2,406MM, an increase of 5.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Hills. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKH is 0.18%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 83,148K shares. The put/call ratio of BKH is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,398K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 7.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,362K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 11.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,296K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,822K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 15.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,816K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares , representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 12.28% over the last quarter.

