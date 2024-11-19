News & Insights

Stocks
BNS

Scotiabank upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

November 19, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA upgraded Scotiabank (BNS) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of C$90, up from C$73. The Street is under appreciating the progress afoot to turnaround the franchise under CEO Scott Thomson, who has revamped the leadership team with external hires, sharpened focus on franchise profitability, while recalibrating capital deployment towards Canada and the U.S. since taking over as CEO in early 2023, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.