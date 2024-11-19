Scotiabank upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded Scotiabank (BNS) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of C$90, up from C$73. The Street is under appreciating the progress afoot to turnaround the franchise under CEO Scott Thomson, who has revamped the leadership team with external hires, sharpened focus on franchise profitability, while recalibrating capital deployment towards Canada and the U.S. since taking over as CEO in early 2023, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.