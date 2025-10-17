Scotiabank Maintains Venture Global (VG) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Venture Global (NYSE:VG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.73% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Venture Global is $17.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 86.73% from its latest reported closing price of $9.13 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Venture Global. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 15.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VG is 0.20%, an increase of 57.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.28% to 434,441K shares. The put/call ratio of VG is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 354,683K shares representing 77.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 7,855K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,533K shares , representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VG by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 5,268K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,568K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VG by 41.96% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,909K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

VIGRX - Vanguard Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,737K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,775K shares , representing a decrease of 81.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 30.25% over the last quarter.

