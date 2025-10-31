Scotiabank Maintains Republic Services (RSG) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.61% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is $259.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $192.01 to a high of $285.60. The average price target represents an increase of 23.61% from its latest reported closing price of $209.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is 15,801MM, a decrease of 4.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.35%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 210,270K shares. The put/call ratio of RSG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,406K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,563K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 10.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,525K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,414K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 7.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,766K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,641K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,306K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,056K shares , representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 18.28% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,019K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,469K shares , representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.