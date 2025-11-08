Scotiabank Maintains Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Scotiabank maintained coverage of Millicom International Cellular (NasdaqGS:TIGO) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.01% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Millicom International Cellular is $47.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1.01% from its latest reported closing price of $47.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Millicom International Cellular is 6,163MM, an increase of 10.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Millicom International Cellular. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 42.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGO is 0.31%, an increase of 14.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.70% to 90,414K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGO is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,836K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,702K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 23.92% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 8,247K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 6,625K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,460K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,439K shares , representing an increase of 77.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 43.73% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,828K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,579K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 18.89% over the last quarter.

