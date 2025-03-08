Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAM:CATX) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 529.20% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perspective Therapeutics is $16.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 529.20% from its latest reported closing price of $2.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perspective Therapeutics is 11MM, an increase of 632.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perspective Therapeutics. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 13.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATX is 0.07%, an increase of 66.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 53,544K shares. The put/call ratio of CATX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,939K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 68.41% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,695K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares , representing a decrease of 27.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 64.00% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,305K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares , representing an increase of 38.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 59.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,695K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 76.42% over the last quarter.

Nicholson Wealth Management Group holds 1,609K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 80.47% over the last quarter.

Perspective Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.