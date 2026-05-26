Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of DT Midstream (DTM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, Scotiabank initiated coverage of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.12% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for DT Midstream is $152.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $128.27 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1.12% from its latest reported closing price of $151.12 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for DT Midstream is 1,064MM, a decrease of 16.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in DT Midstream. This is an decrease of 296 owner(s) or 29.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTM is 0.12%, an increase of 56.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.33% to 97,847K shares. The put/call ratio of DTM is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,884K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,565K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,056K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,090K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 78.01% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 3,008K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 48.67% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,937K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 37.93% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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