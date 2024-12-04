Scor upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Kamran Hossain upgraded Scor (SCRYY) to Neutral from Underweight with a price target of EUR 25, up from EUR 20. The European insurers outperformed in 2024, suggesting lower upside potential in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.. However, the firm still sees reasons to remain positive given earnings upgrades and resilience during a period of uncertainty. It adjusted ratings as of a 2025 preview for the European insurance sector.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SCRYY:
- Scor price target raised to EUR 24.40 from EUR 21.40 at Citi
- Scor upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
- Scor price target raised to EUR 27 from EUR 25 at RBC Capital
- SCOR SE Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results Amid L&H Review
- Is SCRYY a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.