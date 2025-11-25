SCL Wraps Up Subsidiary Divestment, Core Operations Enhanced

Stepan Company SCL recently announced the completion of the sale of its subsidiary Stepan Philippines Quaternaries, Inc. (“SPQI”), manufacturing assets located in Bauan, Batangas, Philippines. The assets were sold to Masurf, Inc., a subsidiary of Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

The transaction was arranged in line with SPQI’s previously announced Asset Transfer Agreement that outlined its commitment to strategic priorities. The closing also entails SPQI entering into a tolling agreement with Masurf for the continued service of SPQI customers in Southeast Asia.

The closing of the transaction enables Stepan to sharpen the focus on core operations, positioning it for higher success in the future. The new tolling transaction will complement its existing global manufacturing network by ensuring uninterrupted service and growth opportunities for customers in Southeast Asia.

Although the terms of the transaction have not been out, the company expressed its confidence in SPQI’s thriving performance under Masurf’s stewardship and through the dedicated contributions of the Philippines team.

