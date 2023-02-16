SCL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.29, changing hands as low as $101.84 per share. Stepan Co. shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCL's low point in its 52 week range is $91.635 per share, with $116.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.72.
