SciSparc Falls 12% After Announcing 1-for-9 Reverse Share Split

March 02, 2026 — 11:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) are down by 12% following the announcement of a 1-for-9 reverse share split of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares.

The split will take effect at the market open on March 4, 2026, with the shares continuing to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker SPRC on a split-adjusted basis.

Following the reverse split, the number of outstanding ordinary shares will be reduced from approximately 5.1 million to about 565,500 shares. This move was previously approved by the shareholders at the company's Annual General Meeting in June 2025.

SPRC has traded between $0.47 and $10.81 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.48, 12.87%, touching a new 52-week low at $0.47 during today's trading session.

