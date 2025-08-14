Markets
Scienture Secures $3.9 Mln Through Registered Direct Stock Offering

August 14, 2025 — 01:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX), a holding company for specialty pharmaceutical businesses, has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to sell 3,225,000 shares of common stock at $1.20 per share.

The registered direct offering is expected to raise approximately $3.9 million in gross proceeds before fees and expenses and is scheduled to close on August 15, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Proceeds will support Scienture's efforts to develop and distribute novel specialty pharmaceutical products targeting unmet market needs.

SCNX currently trades at $1.22 or 45.0450% lower on the NasdaqCM.

