Scienture Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Scienture Holdings, Inc. announces compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) following stock price recovery.

Scienture Holdings, Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) after its common stock's closing bid price exceeded $1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days. This update follows an earlier notification from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance due to a lower stock price over a previous 30-day period. The company, which focuses on developing novel specialty pharmaceutical products, expressed satisfaction with this compliance achievement as it prepares for the launch of its first FDA-approved product, Arbli™. Executives emphasized their commitment to creating value for shareholders and improving patient outcomes through upcoming product launches.

Potential Positives

The company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), ensuring that its common stock remains listed on a major exchange.

The announcement comes ahead of the anticipated launch of the company's first FDA-approved product, Arbli™, which may enhance company prospects and market visibility.

The leadership expresses confidence in the future and focus on improving patient outcomes, indicating a positive trajectory for the company.

Potential Negatives

The company was previously non-compliant with Nasdaq listing requirements, reflecting potential issues with stock performance and market confidence.

Despite regaining compliance, the need for a notification from Nasdaq indicates ongoing volatility in stock price above the minimum required threshold.

The press release emphasizes the need to focus on compliance rather than on growth or product development, which may indicate underlying challenges in the company’s operations or market strategy.

FAQ

What is the latest compliance status of Scienture Holdings on Nasdaq?

Scienture Holdings has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as of July 16, 2025.

What triggered the notification from Nasdaq?

The notification was prompted by the company previously not maintaining a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

When did Scienture Holdings receive notification of non-compliance?

The company received the notification of non-compliance on May 19, 2025.

What is Arbli™ and when is it launching?

Arbli™ is SCIENTURE's first FDA-approved product, with its launch anticipated soon following their regained compliance.

Who are the key executives at Scienture Holdings?

The key executives include Shankar Hariharan as Co-CEO and Executive Chairman, and Narasimhan Mani as Co-CEO and President.

Commack, NY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX)



(the “Company”) a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers through developing, bringing to market, and distributing novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs, today announced that it has received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater for the previous ten consecutive business days.





As previously disclosed, on May 19, 2025, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of Nasdaq indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company was not in compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for continued listing as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). At that time, the Company was provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days from the date of the letter, or until November 17, 2025, to regain compliance.





“We are pleased with the efforts of our team to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and ensure that our common stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq,” said Shankar Hariharan, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Company. “We continue to focus on and are excited about creating value for our stockholders, especially with the upcoming launch of our first FDA-approved product, Arbli



™



.”





“Regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements allows us to place our full attention on our upcoming product launches and working toward our goal of improving patient outcomes,” commented Narasimhan Mani, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. “I am excited about our future and look forward to continuing to bring to market novel therapies that provide value for patients, the healthcare system, and our stockholders.”







About Scienture Holdings, Inc.







SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Scienture, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Scienture, LLC is a branded, specialty pharmaceutical company consisting of a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. The assets in development at Scienture, LLC are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. For more information, please visit



www.scientureholdings.com



and



www.scienture.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for the products we may launch and the success those products may have in the marketplace. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.







For more information, please contact:









IR@Scienture.com





