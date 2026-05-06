BioTech
SCNX

Scienture Granted Third USPTO Patent For Arbli Oral Solution In Treating Hypertension

May 06, 2026 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Scienture Holdings Inc. (SCNX), a holding company for pharmaceutical companies, announced on Wednesday a third patent for the Arbli oral suspension or Losartan potassium in treating hypertension, granted by the U.S. patent and trademark office or USPTO.

Arbli is an angiotensin receptor blocker or ARB, formulated as an oral suspension for administration to pediatric and geriatric patients, and other patient populations facing difficulties in swallowing. It is the first oral liquid suspension for the treatment of hypertension and was approved in March 2025 by the U.S. food and drug administration.

The patent was granted on April 21 and will provide intellectual property protection and market exclusivity till October 7, 2041.

SCNX is trading at $0.41, up 5.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SCNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.