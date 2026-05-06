Scienture Granted Third USPTO Patent For Arbli Oral Solution In Treating Hypertension

(RTTNews) - Scienture Holdings Inc. (SCNX), a holding company for pharmaceutical companies, announced on Wednesday a third patent for the Arbli oral suspension or Losartan potassium in treating hypertension, granted by the U.S. patent and trademark office or USPTO.

Arbli is an angiotensin receptor blocker or ARB, formulated as an oral suspension for administration to pediatric and geriatric patients, and other patient populations facing difficulties in swallowing. It is the first oral liquid suspension for the treatment of hypertension and was approved in March 2025 by the U.S. food and drug administration.

The patent was granted on April 21 and will provide intellectual property protection and market exclusivity till October 7, 2041.

SCNX is trading at $0.41, up 5.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.