Markets
SGMS

Scientific Games Q4 Loss Widens

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) Monday reported fourth-quarter loss of $84 million or $0.95 per share wider than last year's loss of $37 million or $0.46 per share last year.

Net loss widened due to lower revenue partially offset by lower interest expense reflecting the favorable impact of 2019 refinancing activities.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $762 million from $863 million last year, as as gaming business was impacted by COVID-19 restrictions for casinos globally while Lottery, SciPlay and Digital businesses delivered growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGMS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More