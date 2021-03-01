Scientific Games Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) Monday reported fourth-quarter loss of $84 million or $0.95 per share wider than last year's loss of $37 million or $0.46 per share last year.

Net loss widened due to lower revenue partially offset by lower interest expense reflecting the favorable impact of 2019 refinancing activities.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $762 million from $863 million last year, as as gaming business was impacted by COVID-19 restrictions for casinos globally while Lottery, SciPlay and Digital businesses delivered growth.

