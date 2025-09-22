Markets
Science Applications Int'l Prices Offering Of $500.0 Mln Of 5.875% Senior Notes 2033

September 22, 2025 — 11:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced that it has priced an offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2033. The Notes were priced at 100% of their principal amount and will be senior unsecured obligations of SAIC.

The offering is expected to close on September 25, 2025.

SAIC intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay all indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility and to pay estimated fees and expenses of the offering of the Notes, with any remaining net proceeds being used for general corporate purposes, including working capital to fund growth and potential strategic projects and transactions.

