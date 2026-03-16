Science Applications International Corporation Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) reported earnings for fourth quarter of $85 million

The company's bottom line came in at $85 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $2.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $1.750 billion from $1.838 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $85 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue: $1.750 Bln vs. $1.838 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.