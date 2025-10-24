SCI to Report Q3 Earnings: Should You Expect a Beat This Time?

Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register an increase in both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Service Corporation’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.04 billion, which indicates 2.5% growth from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 83 cents per share, indicating a rise of 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. SCI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average.

Service Corporation International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Service Corporation International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Service Corporation International Quote

Factors to Consider Ahead of SCI’s Upcoming Results

Service Corporation is well-positioned ahead of its third-quarter 2025 results, supported by its strong market leadership in the recession-resilient deathcare industry. The company’s expansive network and diverse mix of at-need and pre-need services provide reliable and recurring revenue streams while catering to a wide range of consumer preferences. Long-term demographic trends have been serving as a powerful growth tailwind for SCI. The aging of the baby boomer generation has been driving a structural increase in demand for funeral and cemetery services.



Operationally, SCI enters the third quarter with solid momentum following strong results in the first half of 2025. The company’s funeral segment has been a major growth driver, benefiting from both higher service volumes and rising average revenue per service. Continued strength in pre-need and at-need revenues reflects solid consumer trust and demand consistency.



Meanwhile, SCI’s disciplined capital deployment, directed toward cemetery development, facility upgrades and targeted acquisitions, has been aiding growth. With management maintaining a balanced approach between organic expansion and strategic M&A, SCI appears well-equipped to sustain earnings growth and deliver shareholder value through the remainder of 2025 and beyond. These upsides bode well for the quarter under review, while high corporate general and administrative expenses have been a concern.

Earnings Whispers for SCI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Service Corporation this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Service Corporation has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Vital Farms VITL currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.84% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is expected to register growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $191.1 million, which indicates an increase of 31.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly earnings per share of 29 cents implies a surge of 81.3% from 16 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. VITL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.8%, on average.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a jump in the top line when it reports third-quarter 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.12 billion, which indicates an increase of 4.3% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.08, implying a 53.9% decrease from the year-ago period. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 results. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.10 billion, which calls for a jump of 11.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings per share of 48 cents implies an increase of 20% from 40 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.2%, on average.

