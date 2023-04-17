SCHZ Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCHZ

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHZ ETF (Symbol: SCHZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.60, changing hands as low as $46.54 per share. SCHZ shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHZ's low point in its 52 week range is $43.86 per share, with $49.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.56.

