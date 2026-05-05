Schwallier Wealth Dumps 85% of Treasury Bond Ladder ETF Stake

Key Points

Sold 260,955 shares of GOVI; estimated transaction value ~$7.21 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value fell by $7.18 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

Trade represents a 5.26% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Fund now holds 44,161 GOVI shares worth $1.20 million as of March 31, 2026.

GOVI stake now 0.88% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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Schwallier Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:GOVI) by 260,955 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $7.21 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 5, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 5, 2026, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC reduced its GOVI holding by 260,955 shares in the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold is $7.21 million, based on the mean closing price for the quarter. As a result, the quarter-end value of the GOVI stake dropped by $7.18 million, including price changes during the period.

What else to know

This was a sell transaction, leaving GOVI at 0.88% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPHQ: $28.31 million (20.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VTV: $20.13 million (14.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SCHG: $19.24 million (14.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SCHF: $5.92 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:FBND: $5.63 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, GOVI shares were priced at $26.97, up 2.8% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 24.2 percentage points.

GOVI’s annualized dividend yield is 3.83%.

The position was previously 5.4% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.04 billion Dividend Yield (TTM) 3.83% Price (as of market close 2026-05-04) $26.97 1-Year Total Return 2.82%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy seeks to track the ICE 1-30 Year Laddered Maturity US Treasury Index, providing equal-weighted exposure across the U.S. Treasury yield curve from 0 to 30 years.

The portfolio consists of up to 30 U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, rebalanced monthly to maintain equal weighting across maturities.

Structured as a passively managed ETF, the fund offers investors a diversified approach to U.S. Treasuries with a transparent, rules-based methodology and a focus on income generation.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF offers institutional investors diversified exposure to the full spectrum of U.S. Treasury maturities through a systematic, laddered approach. By maintaining equal weights across maturities and monthly rebalancing, the fund aims to reduce concentration risk and provide consistent income. Its transparent structure and focus on high-quality government securities make it a competitive option for those seeking efficient access to the U.S. Treasury market.

What this transaction means for investors

Schwallier Wealth, a fee-only wealth manager in Grand Rapids, dumped 85% of its position in this Treasury bond ladder ETF. That is quite a significant move that’s more than just routine rebalancing. The firm may have shifted strategy on interest rates or moved clients into shorter-duration bonds as rate volatility picked up.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF builds a bond ladder by spreading money equally across Treasuries maturing in every year from 1 to 30. Instead of putting all your chips on one maturity, you own 30 different rungs on the ladder. The fund yields around 3.83% with a 10-year average duration.

Here's why ladders matter. Buy a single 10-year Treasury today and you're stuck reinvesting in 2036 at whatever rates exist then—maybe 2%, maybe 8%. A ladder fixes this. Every year, one bond matures and you reinvest at current rates, smoothing out the reinvestment lottery.

An ETF like this appeals to conservative investors who want steady income without the wild swings of long-term bond funds or the measly yields of short-term Treasuries. You're not betting on any sweet spot in the yield curve, you own the whole thing.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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