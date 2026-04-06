Schwab Moves Deeper Into Crypto With Spot Trading Plans for 2026

Charles Schwab SCHW is preparing to deepen its presence in digital assets with the planned launch of spot cryptocurrency trading in the first half of 2026. The offering, branded Schwab Crypto, will initially support Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions and will be rolled out through Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB.



A waitlist is already live, signaling early client interest as the firm gears up for a phased launch, starting with a limited rollout before broader availability.



The move aligns with CEO Rick Wurster’s vision of integrating cryptocurrencies alongside traditional assets like equities and bonds within a single platform. In November 2024, Wurster had mentioned in an interview regarding Schwab’s intention to introduce spot cryptocurrency trading once the U.S. regulations eased.



By enabling direct ownership of digital assets, Schwab aims to meet persistent client demand, even as crypto markets remain volatile. The initiative reflects a broader strategy to create a seamless, all-in-one investment ecosystem rather than relying solely on proxy exposure like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or futures.

SCHW Builds on Existing Crypto Capabilities

With more than $12 trillion in client assets and 10s of millions of brokerage accounts, Schwab is entering the crypto space with a formidable built-in user base. This scale could provide a competitive edge over crypto-native platforms, particularly for investors who prefer trading within a familiar and regulated brokerage environment.



However, Schwab is not new to digital assets. The firm already offers access to crypto-linked ETFs, bitcoin futures and its proprietary Schwab Crypto Thematic Index ETF. Schwab clients already account for a significant share of crypto-related ETF holdings, underscoring existing demand within its ecosystem.



The company has also explored broader opportunities, including stablecoins and potential acquisitions, to expand its footprint.

Schwab’s New Rollout Will Come With Limitations

The initial launch of spot cryptocurrency trading is expected to come with certain constraints. The service will be limited to U.S.-based clients, excluding certain states, and will not support crypto transfers from external wallets.



Assets held in these accounts will not carry traditional insurance protections, emphasizing the inherent risks of the asset class.

Schwab’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, SCHW shares have lost 0.3% compared with the industry’s 1.5% decline.



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Currently, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Schwab’s Competitive Landscape

Like Schwab, Morgan Stanley MS and Goldman Sachs GS are two traditional financial giants increasingly moving into crypto to meet rising client demand.



Similar to Schwab’s planned rollout, Morgan Stanley is expected to offer access to major digital assets through its E*Trade platform this year. MS has already provided bitcoin fund access to wealthy clients and is now expanding toward broader retail participation.



Goldman Sachs represents competition from the institutional side of the crypto market. The firm has been aggressively building capabilities in blockchain, tokenization and digital asset trading. GS offers crypto-linked investment products and is actively involved in developing tokenized financial instruments.

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