SCHW Enhances Trading Platform: Can It Accelerate Client Asset Growth?

Charles Schwab SCHW has introduced a wide range of upgrades across Schwab.com, Schwab Mobile and the thinkorswim platform to enhance customization, transparency and advanced trading capabilities.



Key improvements include a modernized Positions page with an Extended Hours Valuation toggle, expanded fundamentals with 15+ financial metrics and independent research ratings, enhanced option chains, multi-leg saved orders and historical price tables with export functionality. On thinkorswim, clients gain greater control through customizable account views, reusable column sets, tax-lot–level portfolio management, detailed cash history and refined news filtering. Additionally, Schwab has expanded its futures lineup with 17 new products, including 1 oz Gold, Solana and Micro Solana.



The company is also improving trader support by expanding in-branch expertise across its nearly 400 U.S. branches. New Regional Trading Consultants and Senior Engagement Managers provide advanced education, platform support and tailored guidance.



The enhancements support surging retail trading at Schwab and reinforce the firm’s focus on delivering a comprehensive, high-quality trading ecosystem. SCHW’s total client assets recorded a five-year (ended 2024) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%, with the uptrend continuing in the first nine months of 2025. This was primarily driven by acquisitions completed during this period and market appreciation.



Moreover, Schwab’s continued efforts to increase its client base in advisory solutions have been bearing fruit. Its total managed investing solutions revenues witnessed a CAGR of 12.2% over the same time frame, with the uptrend persisting during the first nine months of 2025.



Schwab’s inorganic expansion efforts amid favorable market conditions will continue to drive client asset growth, which will aid the top line. Last month, it agreed to acquire Forge Global to deliver private markets capabilities to retail and advisor clients. Schwab’s plan to open 16 new branches and expand or relocate 25 others will likely enhance client engagement at key financial moments, driving higher satisfaction and greater asset consolidation.

What Schwab’s Peers Are Doing?

Similar to Schwab, its peers, Interactive Brokers IBKR and Robinhood HOOD have been expanding their offerings to expand client base.



Interactive Brokers’ continued efforts to diversify its product suite and develop proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions, along with solid Daily Average Revenue Trades numbers, have been aiding top-line growth. Over the past five years (2019-2024), the company’s total net revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 21.8%, with the upward momentum continuing in the first nine months of 2025.



Robinhood has been diversifying its offerings to capitalize on investor demands and expand into lucrative businesses. In order to attract more clients and strengthen its market share, HOOD has been innovating the product suite for a long time now. It has launched Cortex, an artificial-intelligence assistant for custom indicators, market analysis and real-time insights; and Legend, which adds advanced tools such as futures trading, short selling, simulated options returns and near-24/5 index options access.

SCHW’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past six months, shares of Schwab have rallied 7.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 25%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

