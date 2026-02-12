SCHW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.25, changing hands as low as $94.00 per share. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHW's low point in its 52 week range is $65.88 per share, with $107.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.59. The SCHW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

