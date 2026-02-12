SCHW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, SCHW's low point in its 52 week range is $65.88 per share, with $107.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.59. The SCHW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Construction Dividend Stock List
EWT YTD Return
MGA YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.