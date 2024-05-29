News & Insights

Stocks

Schrole Group Director’s Stake Shifts

May 29, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Schrole Group Ltd. (AU:SCL) has released an update.

Schrole Group Ltd has reported a significant change in the interests of director Mr. Robert Graham, with the cancellation of 1,248,000 performance rights, altering his stake in the company. The director now holds 2,396,729 fully paid ordinary shares and 828,000 remaining performance rights, consisting of Classes C and F. This shift in director interests could reflect changes in the company’s operations or strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:SCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.