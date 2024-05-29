Schrole Group Director’s Stake Shifts

Schrole Group Ltd. (AU:SCL) has released an update.

Schrole Group Ltd has reported a significant change in the interests of director Mr. Robert Graham, with the cancellation of 1,248,000 performance rights, altering his stake in the company. The director now holds 2,396,729 fully paid ordinary shares and 828,000 remaining performance rights, consisting of Classes C and F. This shift in director interests could reflect changes in the company’s operations or strategic direction.

