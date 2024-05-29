News & Insights

Stocks

Schrole Group Director’s Holdings Update

May 29, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Schrole Group Ltd. (AU:SCL) has released an update.

Schrole Group Ltd has announced a change in the holdings of Director Mr. Guy Perkins, who disposed of 120,000 options valued at nil consideration, resulting in the cancellation of these options. Post this transaction, Mr. Perkins still holds 240,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in the company. The change in director’s interest was reported in accordance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:SCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.