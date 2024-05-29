Schrole Group Director’s Holdings Update

Schrole Group Ltd. (AU:SCL) has released an update.

Schrole Group Ltd has announced a change in the holdings of Director Mr. Guy Perkins, who disposed of 120,000 options valued at nil consideration, resulting in the cancellation of these options. Post this transaction, Mr. Perkins still holds 240,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in the company. The change in director’s interest was reported in accordance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:SCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.