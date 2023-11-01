Schrödinger, Inc Q3 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Schrödinger, Inc (SDGR) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$62.0 million, or -$0.86 per share. This compares with -$39.9 million, or -$0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Schrödinger, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$50.4 million or -$0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $42.6 million from $37.0 million last year.

Schrödinger, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$62.0 Mln. vs. -$39.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.86 vs. -$0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $42.6 Mln vs. $37.0 Mln last year.

