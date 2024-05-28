Schroder Trust Buys Back and Cancels Shares

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (GB:INOV) has released an update.

Schroder Capital Global Innovation Trust plc has reported the buyback and cancellation of 120,000 of its own shares at 12.28 pence each, altering the company’s issued share capital to 832,560,026 ordinary shares. This latest financial move is crucial for shareholders to understand their notification requirements regarding shareholding changes under the FCA’s rules.

