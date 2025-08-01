Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, which added 17,400,000 units, or a 4.0% increase week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares, which added 100,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: SCHR, GGLS: Big ETF Inflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.