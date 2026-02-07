SCHQ Proves More Affordable Than TLT for Bond Investors

Key Points

SCHQ is far cheaper to hold than TLT and currently offers a slightly higher yield.

SCHQ has held up better over the past year and through five-year drawdowns, with less severe losses.

Both ETFs focus on long-duration U.S. Treasuries, but SCHQ holds more bonds and shows lower volatility.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab Long-Term U.s. Treasury ETF ›

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHQ) stands out for its ultra-low expense ratio and gentler drawdowns compared to iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), though both target long-dated U.S. government debt and deliver similar income profiles.

Both SCHQ and TLT aim to give investors exposure to the long end of the U.S. Treasury market, appealing to those seeking interest rate sensitivity or portfolio ballast. This comparison highlights where their approaches align and diverge on cost, performance, risk, and portfolio construction.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric TLT SCHQ Issuer IShares Schwab Expense ratio 0.15% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-01-30) -1.4% -0.4% Dividend yield 4.4% 4.6% Beta 2.34 0.52 AUM $45.2 billion $902.5 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

SCHQ is substantially more affordable to own, with an expense ratio one-fifth that of TLT, and it pays a slightly higher yield. This cost advantage could appeal to long-term holders looking to maximize net returns.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric TLT SCHQ Max drawdown (5 y) -43.70% -40.88% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $573 $599

What's inside

SCHQ tracks the long-term U.S. Treasury bond market with a portfolio of 98 holdings, making it somewhat more diversified than many of its peers. The fund is about 6.3 years old, with 100% of its securities in U.S. government bonds and agency bonds. The portfolio is 99% invested in bonds with just 0.5% in cash. There are no leverage, currency hedge, or ESG quirks to note, and the next ex-dividend date is Feb. 2, 2026.

TLT focuses exclusively on U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities greater than 20 years, holding 45 positions. Its top holdings are Treasury Bond Aug. 15, 2051, Treasury Bond Nov. 15, 2051, and Treasury Bond Aug. 15, 2053, representing a pure play on long-term government debt. Both funds avoid corporate or non-Treasury exposure, but TLT’s smaller number of holdings results in greater concentration in specific bond issues.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the complete guide at this link.

What this means for investors

An investor who held these treasury ETFs over the last five years would currently be underwater. By several key measures, SCHQ looks like the better pick. It has a five-year history of better performance and lower volatility than TLT, achieved with a lower expense ratio and more diversified holdings.

Following two Federal Reserve rate cuts in the fourth quarter of 2026, interest rates could continue to decline. This implies higher demand for bonds, as investors look to lock in higher yields today.

SCHQ and TLT are both solid bond funds, but TLT’s focus on longer-duration bonds maturing in 20-plus years means it could be more sensitive to interest rate swings. By contrast, SCHQ focuses on bonds maturing in 10-plus years. While there are several things to like about SCHQ, TLT could outperform it if interest rates decline from here.

Should you buy stock in Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab Long-Term U.s. Treasury ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab Long-Term U.s. Treasury ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab Long-Term U.s. Treasury ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.