SCHP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (Symbol: SCHP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.68, changing hands as high as $26.70 per share. Schwab U.S. TIPs shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.8317 per share, with $27.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.