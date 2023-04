Schools That Make the Most Money Off College Basketball

College basketball is big business. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

And it's not just the players who are raking in the dough with massive NIL Deals during March Madness and beyond. It's the schools that are also seeing dollar signs from their athletic investments-millions of dollar signs for lots of them.

While it might not be the NBA, major Division I college basketball programs have pulled in huge revenues over the last few years-not just with men's basketball, but women's basketball as well-with the numbers getting bigger every season.

Here is a list of the 32 colleges that have amassed more than $18 million in revenue with basketball programs for both men and women's programs.

32. Florida State University

Revenue: $18,227,195

$18,227,195 Men's basketball: $16,987,326

$16,987,326 Women's basketball: $1,239,869

31. The University of Minnesota

Revenue: $18,310,456

$18,310,456 Women's basketball: $643,259

$643,259 Men's basketball: $17,667,197

30. The University of Tennessee

Revenue: $18,476,072

$18,476,072 Men's basketball: $16,069,180

$16,069,180 Women's basketball: $2,406,892

29. The University of Dayton

Revenue: $18,497,393

$18,497,393 Men's basketball: $16,878,904

$16,878,904 Women's basketball: $1,618,489

28. The University of California - Los Angeles (UCLA)

Revenue: $18,526,663

$18,526,663 Men's basketball: $12,891,320

$12,891,320 Women's basketball: $5,635,343

27. The University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Revenue: $18,698,599

$18,698,599 Men's basketball: $16,849,124

$16,849,124 Women's basketball: $1,858,475

26. Xavier University

Revenue: $18,812,108

$18,812,108 Men's basketball: $16,067,816

$16,067,816 Women's basketball: $2,744,292

25. Stanford University

Revenue: $19,419,358

$19,419,358 Men's basketball: $11,369,560

$11,369,560 Women's basketball: $8,049,798

24. Baylor University

Revenue: $19,644,821

$19,644,821 Men's basketball: $13,308,914

$13,308,914 Women's basketball: $6,335,907

23. Texas Christian University

Revenue: $19,775,379

$19,775,379 Men's basketball: $12,670,472

$12,670,472 Women's basketball: $7,104,907

22. The University of Alabama

Revenue: $20,064,670

$20,064,670 Men's basketball: $19,047,972

$19,047,972 Women's basketball: $1,016,698

21. The University of Virginia

Revenue: $20,441,635

$20,441,635 Men's basketball: $14,598,575

$14,598,575 Women's basketball: $5,843,060

20. Gonzaga University

Revenue: $21,218,754

$21,218,754 Men's basketball: $17,060,871

$17,060,871 Women's basketball: $4,157,883

19. Vanderbilt University

Revenue: $21,578,177

$21,578,177 Men's basketball: $13,587,388

$13,587,388 Women's basketball: $7,990,789

18. The University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

Revenue: $21,755,023

$21,755,023 Men's basketball: $21,141,253

$21,141,253 Women's basketball: $613,770

17. The University of South Carolina

Revenue: $22,141,925

$22,141,925 Men's basketball: $12,604,227

$12,604,227 Women's basketball: $9,537,698

16. Villanova University

Revenue: $24,005,010

$24,005,010 Men's basketball: $20,513,366

$20,513,366 Women's basketball: $3,491,644

15. Ohio State University

Revenue: $24,268,826

$24,268,826 Men's basketball: $23,575,794

$23,575,794 Women's basketball: $693,032

14. The University of Arkansas

Revenue: $24,495,637

$24,495,637 Men's basketball: $24,094,372

$24,094,372 Women's basketball: $401,265

13. The University of Arizona

Revenue: $25,054,541

$25,054,541 Men's basketball: $23,287,417

$23,287,417 Women's basketball: $1,767,124

12. Purdue University

Revenue: $25,919,482

$25,919,482 Men's basketball: $18,911,360

$18,911,360 Women's basketball: $7,008,122

11. The University of Texas -- Austin

Revenue: $26,180,959

$26,180,959 Men's basketball: $23,637,212

$23,637,212 Women's basketball: $2,543,747

10. The University of Illinois

Revenue: $26,490,527

$26,490,527 Men's basketball: $25,658,000

$25,658,000 Women's basketball: $832,527

9. Michigan State University

Revenue: $27,134,559

$27,134,559 Men's basketball: $26,270,974

$26,270,974 Women's basketball: $863,585

8. The University of Kentucky

Revenue: $27,252,990

$27,252,990 Men's basketball: $22,667,255

$22,667,255 Women's basketball: $4,585,735

7. Marquette University

Revenue: $27,751,972

$27,751,972 Men's basketball: $23,422,126

$23,422,126 Women's basketball: $4,329,846

6. The University of Louisville

Revenue: $28,768,232

$28,768,232 Men's basketball: $21,853,488

$21,853,488 Women's basketball: $6,914,744

5. Indiana University - Bloomington

Revenue: $31,192,515

$31,192,515 Men's basketball: $25,955,324

$25,955,324 Women's basketball: $5,237,191

4. The University of Connecticut

Revenue: $32,574,770

$32,574,770 Men's basketball: $24,055,088

$24,055,088 Women's basketball: $8,519,682

3. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Revenue: $33,193,398

$33,193,398 Men's basketball: $31,965,031

$31,965,031 Women's basketball: $1,228,367

2. Syracuse University

Revenue: $35,765,493

$35,765,493 Men's basketball: $34,157,191

$34,157,191 Women's basketball: $1,608,302

1. Duke University

Revenue: $47,751,792

$47,751,792 Men's basketball: $45,108,538

$45,108,538 Women's basketball: $2,643,254

George Malone contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used the United States Department of Education's "Equity in Athletics Data Analysis" (EADA) dataset to find (1) total basketball revenues; (2) men's basketball revenues; and (3) women's basketball revenues for all NCAA Division I schools all in FY 20-2` data (the most recent available). Only the top 50 schools in terms of factor (1) were included in the final list. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 15, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Schools That Make the Most Money Off College Basketball

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.