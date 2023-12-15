Scholastic Loses 9% On Decreased Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Scholastic Corporation (SCHL), a publishing, education, and media company, are falling more than 9% Friday morning after lowering its full-year outlook.

Scholastic now expects full-year revenue to be level with or slightly below the prior year compared to the previous outlook of growth of 3% - 5%.

For the second quarter revenue declined to $562.6 million from $587.9 million last year.

SCHL, currently at $37.63, has traded in the range of $30.50 - $47.25 in the last 1 year.

