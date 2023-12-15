News & Insights

Markets
SCHL

Scholastic Loses 9% On Decreased Outlook

December 15, 2023 — 10:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Scholastic Corporation (SCHL), a publishing, education, and media company, are falling more than 9% Friday morning after lowering its full-year outlook.

Scholastic now expects full-year revenue to be level with or slightly below the prior year compared to the previous outlook of growth of 3% - 5%.

For the second quarter revenue declined to $562.6 million from $587.9 million last year.

SCHL, currently at $37.63, has traded in the range of $30.50 - $47.25 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.