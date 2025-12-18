Scholastic Corporation Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $55.9 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $48.8 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $551.1 million from $544.6 million last year.

Scholastic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

