Markets
SCHL

Scholastic Corp. Buys Learning Ovations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Children books publishing and distribution company Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Tuesday said it has acquired Learning Ovations.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Learning Ovations uses its A2i Professional Support System to improve Kindergarten to Grade 3 literacy.

The combination is expected to advance the development of Scholastic Education Solutions' literacy platform. The platform integrates screening and progress monitoring assessments, data-driven instructional planning and professional learning with Scholastic's bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular