Scholastic Corp. Buys Learning Ovations

(RTTNews) - Children books publishing and distribution company Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Tuesday said it has acquired Learning Ovations.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Learning Ovations uses its A2i Professional Support System to improve Kindergarten to Grade 3 literacy.

The combination is expected to advance the development of Scholastic Education Solutions' literacy platform. The platform integrates screening and progress monitoring assessments, data-driven instructional planning and professional learning with Scholastic's bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs.

