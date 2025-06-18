BioTech
Scholar Rock Reports Positive Results From Phase 2 EMBRAZE Study

June 18, 2025

(RTTNews) - Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Wednesday reported positive results from the Phase 2 EMBRAZE study of apitegromab in combination with tirzepatide to preserve lean mass during tirzepatide-induced weight loss.

The EMBRAZE study was designed to evaluate apitegromab in adults with obesity while receiving tirzepatide. In the study, patients receiving apitegromab with tirzepatide showed a 54.9% preservation of lean mass compared to those who received tirzepatide alone. Patients who received apitegramab with tirsepatide lost 18.8 pounds of fat over 24 weeks, compared to 17.7 pounds of fat loss in those who received tirsepatide alone. Further, Apitegromab with tirzepatide was generally well tolerated by participants.

