Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, where 22,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 35.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SKYU, in morning trading today Arista Networks is up about 5.7%, and Pure Storage is higher by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: SCHO, SKYU: Big ETF Outflows

