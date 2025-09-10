And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 35.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SKYU, in morning trading today Arista Networks is up about 5.7%, and Pure Storage is higher by about 3.6%.
VIDEO: SCHO, SKYU: Big ETF Outflows
