Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, where 52,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 10.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF, which lost 400,000 of its units, representing a 30.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of GSFP, in morning trading today Waste Management is up about 0.2%, and Nextera Energy is up by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: SCHO, GSFP: Big ETF Outflows

