Schneider Electric Advances in Sustainability Goals

Schneider Electric has made significant strides in its sustainability initiatives, achieving a Sustainability Impact score of 7.29 out of 10, and surpassing its goal of providing green energy access to 50 million people ahead of schedule. The company also trained over 763,000 individuals in energy management, and made substantial progress in reducing its suppliers’ carbon emissions by 36%.

