Schlumberger To Integrate Enterprise Data Solution For Subsurface With Cognite Data Fusion

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger (SLB) and Cognite have partnered to integrate Schlumberger's Enterprise Data Solution for subsurface with Cognite Data Fusion, Cognite's leading open industrial DataOps platform.

Schlumberger noted that, through the partnership, customers can integrate data from reservoirs, wells, and facilities in a single, open platform, and leverage embedded AI and advanced analytics tools to optimize production, reduce costs and decrease operational footprint.

The companies will co-develop compatible applications and solutions, leveraging decades of digital solutions expertise from Schlumberger and Cognite Data Fusion's unique capabilities.

Schlumberger's domain-driven AI, IoT and simulation engines integrated with Cognite's high-performance data, and automation technologies help customers accelerate returns from their producing assets.

